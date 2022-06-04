360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 38.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 6.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

