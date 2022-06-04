$38.10 Billion in Sales Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) to announce $38.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.24 billion and the lowest is $37.45 billion. General Motors posted sales of $34.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $153.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.75 billion to $155.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $163.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.73 billion to $172.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nomura dropped their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

NYSE:GM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.61. 10,859,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,387,674. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 632.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

