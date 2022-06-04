$4.18 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.35 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $18.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.12 billion to $18.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.34 billion to $19.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $3,142,591. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after buying an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after buying an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

