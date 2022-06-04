$460,000.00 in Sales Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will post $460,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $120,000.00. Trevena posted sales of $180,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $3.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $6.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.40 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $14.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,586. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 454.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.