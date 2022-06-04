5,172 Shares in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUMG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

