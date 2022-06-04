$519.57 Million in Sales Expected for RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) will report sales of $519.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RumbleON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $518.53 million to $520.60 million. RumbleON posted sales of $168.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 208.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share.

RMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, major shareholder Mark Tkach purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $477,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,621,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,700,555.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marshall Chesrown purchased 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $99,647.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,336.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 92,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMBL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 262,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $300.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

