$6.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.10 and the lowest is $6.03. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $5.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $23.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.87 to $24.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $26.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.57 to $30.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.13.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $361.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,438. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.63 and a 200-day moving average of $376.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,900 shares of company stock valued at $94,258,197 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

