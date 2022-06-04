6,200 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Bought by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $663,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,247,219.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,935. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $170.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $183.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $828.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 152.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

