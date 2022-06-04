$652.78 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will report $652.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $661.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $646.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $646.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.33.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.38. The company had a trading volume of 174,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.74 and a 200 day moving average of $232.69. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $272.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Nordson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordson by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

