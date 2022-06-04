$68.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) will post $68.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.20 million and the highest is $70.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year sales of $292.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.80 million to $294.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $349.03 million, with estimates ranging from $341.70 million to $352.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cellebrite DI.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CLBT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. 72,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,370. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 69.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 821,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

