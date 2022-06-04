683 Capital Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Agrify at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGFY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agrify by 689.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 206,865 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Agrify by 5,148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

AGFY stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. Agrify Co. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agrify Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang purchased 10,000 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 49,600 shares of company stock worth $129,598 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Craig Hallum cut Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agrify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

