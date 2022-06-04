683 Capital Management LLC Takes $294,000 Position in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of LumiraDx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get LumiraDx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of LMDX stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. LumiraDx Limited has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LumiraDx Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.

LumiraDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.