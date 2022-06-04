$758.33 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) to announce $758.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $768.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $751.70 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $723.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $8.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.88. The stock had a trading volume of 362,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,401. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $288.12 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

