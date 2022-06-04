$870,000.00 in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) will report $870,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $9.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $20.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $146.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $232.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 53.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

