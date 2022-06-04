$935.66 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will post $935.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $948.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $925.25 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $826.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The business had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $137.63. The stock had a trading volume of 161,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $121.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

