Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $277.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.39 million and the lowest is $276.60 million. Abiomed posted sales of $252.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock traded down $7.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.25. The stock had a trading volume of 133,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,433. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $226.46 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.65.

Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

