Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $55,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,429,000 after buying an additional 46,441 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average is $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

