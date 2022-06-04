Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 152,816 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.15% of Equity Residential worth $50,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

Shares of EQR opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

