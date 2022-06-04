Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $71.03 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $71,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

