Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $53,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,360 shares of company stock worth $55,700,029 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Shares of CDNS opened at $158.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.75. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

