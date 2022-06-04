Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $67,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.00.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $285.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $269.47 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

