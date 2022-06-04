Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,696,000 after purchasing an additional 181,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 489,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,201,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.95.

Shares of REGN opened at $630.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $680.09 and its 200 day moving average is $648.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $501.69 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total value of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

