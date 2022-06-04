Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 258.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.38% of Abiomed worth $62,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $98,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,837,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Abiomed by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,281,000 after purchasing an additional 106,551 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,206,000 after buying an additional 106,270 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,025,000 after buying an additional 84,217 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $262.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.65. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.46 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

