Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 536,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $47,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,591 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

