Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 200 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $51,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $3,565,203 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

Fortinet stock opened at $296.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.57. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.40 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

