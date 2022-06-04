Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 900 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Humana worth $63,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.13.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $442.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $472.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $444.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

