Adam R. Craig Sells 27,000 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTIC opened at $5.75 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $6.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $626.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.98.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

