Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300,855 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 430.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $1,502,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD opened at $106.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $118.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

