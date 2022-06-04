AerCap (NYSE:AER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on AerCap to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut AerCap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.56.

AER stock opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. AerCap has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

