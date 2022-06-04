Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

AFYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Afya from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. Afya has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. Afya had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Afya will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. increased its stake in Afya by 293.4% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 556,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 414,822 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Afya during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Afya during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Afya by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Afya by 153.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 448,351 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

