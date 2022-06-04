Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALRN. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of ALRN opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $40.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.50.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.