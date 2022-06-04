Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.35

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 32566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

AFLYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.77.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Air France-KLM SA will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

