Akroma (AKA) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $11,346.62 and $25.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,763.32 or 0.05960461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00073162 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.