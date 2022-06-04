Akumin (TSE:AKU) Shares Down 1.8%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) was down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 18,910 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 14,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Separately, Clarus Securities initiated coverage on Akumin in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of C$98.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.60.

Akumin ( TSE:AKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$226.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$232.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Akumin Inc. will post -0.7399999 EPS for the current year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

