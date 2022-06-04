Alan Clark Acquires 100,000 Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider Alan Clark purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($53,137.65).
Shares of Hostmore stock opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £51.71 million and a P/E ratio of -82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Hostmore plc has a one year low of GBX 39 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 156.24 ($1.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.98.
About Hostmore (Get Rating)
