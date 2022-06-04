Alchemix Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.77 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for $29.58 or 0.00099636 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $38.72 million and $1.77 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,522,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,031 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

