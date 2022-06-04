Alembic Global Advisors Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Neutral

Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Alembic Global Advisors currently has $115.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of LYB opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $117.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

