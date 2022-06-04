Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Bought by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,475 shares during the period. Alight comprises 4.4% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alight were worth $23,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alight in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,799,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens began coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

ALIT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 2,988,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $13.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 394,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,451.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

