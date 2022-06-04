Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of Align Technology worth $56,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $273.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.26. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $250.64 and a one year high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.