Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.31. 1,168,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Alkermes news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $2,610,853.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,746 shares of company stock worth $6,241,124. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.