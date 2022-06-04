ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,633,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,317,000 after buying an additional 74,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after buying an additional 215,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,655,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

