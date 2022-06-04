Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker Sells 70,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $501,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,362,229 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.40. 423,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

