Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MO traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. 4,785,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,735,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.