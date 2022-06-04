Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Cowen

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMBA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ambarella from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.11. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,482 shares of company stock worth $14,415,929. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Ambarella by 116.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 63.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 194,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 31.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 551.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

