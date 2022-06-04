Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CFO Michael L. Moehn Sells 2,630 Shares of Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.53. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

