Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CFO Michael L. Moehn Sells 2,630 Shares of Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.53. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $99.20.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
