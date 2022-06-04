American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,846. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

