Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,507,000 after buying an additional 984,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amgen by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Amgen by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,913,000 after buying an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

