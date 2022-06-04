Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Lowered to $83.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

APH opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.97.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $466,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

