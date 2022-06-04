Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,372 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $165.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

