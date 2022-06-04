Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.34 Billion

Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.14 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $10.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $41.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.89 billion to $42.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.65 billion to $41.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,000 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.57. 3,778,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,707,929. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average is $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $204.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

